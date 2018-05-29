Veterans honored with flower drop in Palm Springs

This afternoon, a B-25 Bomber in the sky above Palm Springs showered the valley floor with thousands of red and white carnations as a salute to our fallen heroes. Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Red and white flowers “To see the flowers come down that puts a thing in your heart when you see those come down,” said Tom McNunn, a local veteran. Hundreds of people braved triple-digit temps. Veterans we talked to said it’s worth it to come out and be honored. “Memorial Day is a fantastic day that finally, we’re being recognized and there’s no political argument about it. People gave their lives and they’re here to recognize those wonderful people,” said Fred Bell, Vice Chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum. Many say it’s important to have a day to honor those who fought for us. 16 Photos Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Boy scouts honor veterans at Coachella Valley Cemetery “It really comes down to the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and honoring them and remembering them,” Bell said. “Their voices are silent but we can take a moment and remember what they did for us because we wouldn’t have the sacrifices we have if they didn’t make the ultimate sacrifice for us.” World War II veterans were honored during today’s ceremony. Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz presented each of them with the honors. World War II veterans honored “All these folks are national treasures and it’s akin to when the civil war ended. Civil war soldiers passed in to history. WW I did the same these gentlemen are getting close. These are all combat veterans,” said Lenny Thomspon, who attended the event The event also included live music, food, and drinks as well as a number of vintage airplanes and military memorabilia on display. Music at the event “Veterans deserve all and anything they can get and any occasion like this where they can get acknowledged for what they did for our country, I’m a 100 percent behind it,” said The spectacle in the sky, a fitting tribute to those who are no longer with us. The white carnations are in honor of those who fought in WW I and II, the Korean and Vietnam War. The red carnations are in honor of those who died in more recent conflicts including the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

