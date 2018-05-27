United States Floral Gifting Market 2018-2023: Major Vendors are FTD Companies, 1-800-Flowers.com, Teleflora & From You Flowers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–( BUSINESS WIRE )–The “US Floral Gifting Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The US floral gifting market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2017-2023. This market research report on US floral gifting market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by platform (in-store, online, and mobile) and by occasion (personal gifting, wedding, self-gifting, corporate, and sympathy). The development of technology, innovation in the supply chain, and florist-led changes to stay relevant is augmenting the growth of the US floral gifting market. The new entrants are readapting business models that is resulting in a multifarious landscape in the market. The emergence of new rules that is transforming the business model in the market includes razor-sharp focus on waste, sourcing, design, and customer experience. The focus on establishing dedicated supply chains that enables direct-to-customer interaction will create new opportunities for leading vendors in the US market. This new form of distribution network will reduce the perils associated with quality, availability, delivery time, and ethics by removing the middle-men in the process. The trend of on-demand floral production is augmenting the demand in the market. The concept of farm-to-table is gaining immense popularity and strategic supervision that will lead to optimized production system reducing wastage will revolutionize the market. The prominent players are scaling their flexibility thereby, avoiding any upcoming pitfalls and expanding their resource network and organizing back-up specifically during holiday seasons to attract new consumers and gain a larger share in the US floral gifting market. The range of innovations in the delivery model by eliminating retail stores and leveraging digital platforms to attract more consumers, will positively impact their purchasing decisions and drive sales in the market. The demand for bouquets that are made of cut flowers and DIY concepts will create new opportunities for leading vendors in the US market. The major vendors in the market are: FTD Companies 1-800-Flowers.com Teleflora From You Flowers Other prominent vendors include Avas Flowers BloomNation Blooms Today Farmgirl Flowers Flora2000 Flowerbud.com Flowerpetal.com Just Flowers.com KaBloom.com Venus Et Fleur The Bouqs UrbanStems Gotham Florist H Bloom Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Report Coverage 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction 8 Floral and Gifting Industry In US: An Overview 9 Market Dynamics 10 Floral gifting market in the US 11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Floral Gifting Market In US By platform 13 Floral Gifting Market In US By Occasions 14 Competitive Landscape 15 Market Vendor Analysis 16 Key Company profiles For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dqxcjb/united_states?w=4 Contacts ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Florists

