UK: Rose grower picks Chelsea favourites

Founder and flower farmer Rosebie Morton of the Real Flower Company knows a thing or two about roses. Born into a family of rose-growers, Rosebie has now been cultivating roses professionally for twenty-six years. Rosebie teaches rose cultivation on the company’s Hampshire flower farm, is a guest speaker for the RHS and is a judge for the prestigious Rose of the Year award. She picks here favourite roses from Chelsea. David Austin Emily Brontë At this year’s Chelsea Flower Show David Austin unveiled his new shrub rose Emily Brontë, a soft pink rose packed full of petals with a glorious tea-rose scent with citrus top notes. “Emily Brontë has it all,” says Rosebie. “It’s a rose with beautiful, abundant flowers and a really glorious scent.” David Austin’s Emily Brontë was named after the novelist and poet to celebrate the bicentenary of her birth. The rose grows well in all soil types in full sun or partial shade and will work in either a border or a container. Harkness Mary Berry “Mary Berry is just so classically Mary Berry – a beautifully presented rose in every way,” says Rosebie. Mary Berry has rounded, plump buds that open to reveal large, classically shaped flowers in a beautiful shade of buttermilk with a glorious tea-rose scent. Mary Berry is a healthy shrub rose that does well in all soil types and enjoys a sunny spot. The Real Flower Company is trialling Mary Berry as a cut flower on their farm this year. Peter Beales Roses Our Beth “Our Beth is a very pretty rose that looks beautiful from the bud all the way through to when it drops its petals,” says Rosebie. “It’s the archetypal English rose.” With a strong old-rose scent, our Beth has pink buds that lighten to a blush pink with a deeper centre as they open and change in shape and form. A healthy shrub rose that can be grown in any soil type in sun or partial shade, Our Beth does well in pots and small spaces. David Austin Desdemona Named after the heroine of Shakespeare’s Othello, David Austin’s Desdemona is another favourite of Rosebie’s: “The shape of Desdemona’s blooms is just beautiful and the rose has a delicate, light scent.” A shrub rose with peach buds that open into white blooms with the gentlest touch of pink, Desdemona has a multitude of overlapping, curved petals that reveal a hint of the yellow stamens inside. David Austin’s Desdemona likes full sun and can be grown in pots, small spaces or borders. Peter Beales Roses Sir Paul Smith “A wonderful climbing rose with a classic, voluptuous scent” is how Rosebie describes Peter Beales’ Sir Paul Smith. Sir Paul Smith has large, very fragrant blooms that are deep pink in colour. This vigorous rose should be planted in full sun and can be grown in any soil type. Harkness White Fox “A rose with the most fantastic, dreamy and sweet scent,” says Rosebie. White Fox was named after Emila […]

