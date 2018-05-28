By Macarenza Luz Bianchi, PH.D.

Dear Florist,

Creative is who you are, and creativity drives your business. Not just how it relates to your craft, but creativity is also your problem-solving muscle, which makes it so valuable. It is a precious resource. Nevertheless, everyone – at some point – can feel like they’ve lost their mojo. This mental fog is not real and can quickly be cleared in many ways. When you need to get your creative groove back, you can. Here’s how.

Make a play date

As a powerful being, the act of recognizing you are off and declaring your intention to get on track is often enough to make a shift. When you choose, your activated mind is expressing wisdom.

Have a sense-ﬁlled day by connecting to your body and using all your senses.

Call forth, greet and activate all of your five senses: sight, smell, sound, touch and taste, one at a time. For example, “Good morning, my sense of smell. Please delight me today.” Feeling on all these levels will make you present and connected to your body, which lives to express wellness. You can also play with your sixth sense of extrasensory perception and allow your spirit to express wonder, such as calling upon creativity to inspire you.

Take the best care of yourself possible.

This secret weapon works on all sorts of funks for several reasons. Because we can’t control others, it tackles the root cause of what is showing up in our lives: the wonder, wellness and wisdom of our holistic being. When anything is off, or when life is not as glorious as it could be, ask yourself, “How can I take better care of myself?” It may be that you need to get more sleep or that you have to acknowledge something that has been bothering you. Whatever it may be, the loving attention you provide is a powerful form of self-healing. These three simple techniques work wonders. You can use them to get back on track or to sharpen your creativity. Be well, and be glorious!

Love, Macarena

Your virtual fairy godmother

Dr. Macarena Luz Bianchi is a flower lover, personal development coach, speaker and author of lighthearted empowering handbooks who loves tea and travel. You can sign up for her “Weekly Whims” newsletter at macarenaluzbianchi.com.