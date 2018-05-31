Thieves caught on camera stealing floral display for high school graduation. WYOMING, Mich. — Thieves with a green thumb got caught red handed on home security as they casually plucked pots of flowers off the front porch of a Kent County home Tuesday morning. The search is on for the two women whose pictures have gone viral on Facebook, the video shared nearly 16,000 times in just 24 hours. Appearing almost too relaxed to raise suspicion, the two women walked up to the porch several times to snatch up the pots of flowers, planters and hanging plants from the home in Wyoming. The women appeared to shop around for the flowers they wanted to steal and loaded them up, pots and all, into the dark-colored SUV parked on the sidewalk next to the home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Patricia Quinones purchased and planted the flowers Monday, it took about $100 and several hours to put the big floral display together for her daughter’s high school graduation party this weekend and were snatched up just 12 hours later. “They just pulled up and then just took everything as if it belonged to them,” Gely Miranda, who graduates Sunday, said. She said her favorite flowers were the first to go. “The red ones, my favorite ones were right here,” Miranda said pointing at the porch. “But we don’t know why they didn’t take those.” She suspects the trunk filled up and the women couldn’t fit any more flowers inside. In the video, Miranda said, the two women appear to handpick what flowers to steal, reaching for one planter before grabbing for another, bigger and brighter display. “I couldn’t imagine somebody would do that, I mean it blew me away,” said Anne Murphy, who lives across the street. She didn’t know of any other flower thefts in the neighborhood, but said nearby businesses have started to glue flower containers to the cement to stop thieves. Quinones reported the flower snatchers to the Wyoming Police Department and said officers took fingerprints off the planter that was picked up, but not stolen. Officials at WPD did not respond to Newschannel 3 to provide updates on the investigation. Miranda said, “My mom, she loves her plants and she was excited, you know, and I felt anger because she works for them,” Too much time and money to redo, Quinones plans to make the floral display work with whatever the thieves didn’t take for the graduation party. She hopes the video will help identify the thieves, anyone who recognizes the women seen are asked to call Wyoming Police.

