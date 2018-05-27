The Tiniest Wedding with the Grandest Heart in Tuscany, Italy

Whenever I speak to photographers about the kind of photos we like to see, I talk about the white space. The quiet, simple images that give us a chance to breathe through the wedding so that we can really appreciate every moment. Every detail. This wedding is the quiet that every one of us needs. Photographed by utter perfection by TheCabLook Fotobook and designed Bianca Bouquet in beautiful Tuscany, it is the tiniest wedding with the grandest heart we’ve ever seen. Full gallery here . From THECABLOOK FOTOLAB… The San Galgano Abbey was the suggestive backdrop of this intimate and romantic wedding. Allen and Vivian, a young couple from Los Angeles, flew to Tuscany together with 10 closest friends and relatives to realize their dreamy Tuscan wedding. Immediately, they got in touch with our planning team at Bianco Bouquet , Florence, sharing their love story and their wishes…and we were super happy to work with such a special couple, so in love since forever. They were looking for a ceremony location with an authentic Tuscan vibe, and when we proposed the San Galgano Abbey, they immediately fell in love with this place! This is an ancient in-ruins church, with no ceiling, in the middle of the Tuscan countryside – a perfect place for civil and symbolic ceremonies. Here you can breath the history and you can live the incredible feeling of being in a church, surrounded by centuries of history – looking at the sky at the same time. And on that September day, the sky was incredibly pure and light! The bride always dreamed about her wedding and was attentive to every single detail. The chosen color palette was green, blush and white, and the style was a perfect mix of Tuscan country romance and pure elegance. The flower designer – Il Giardino delle Fate – designed a romantic bouquet that fit perfectly with the bridal gown by Tara Lauren , and all the wedding decorations were made with english roses, peonies and greenery. The civil ceremony was cozy and intimate and immediately after, the newlyweds had a couple photo session with Darya as it was important to eternalize every single moment and every emotion. The reception took place in the close by Borgo Santo Pietro , a stunning resort surrounded by the quiet of the Tuscan hills. Here, everything is a perfect balance of relaxation, luxury, charm and authentic country architecture. And in one of the gardens, under the pergola, a spectacular reception table was set up for impress the guests: a small table for 10 people, under a ceiling of chandeliers and hanging candle boules, decorated with a greenery garland with roses, peonies, candles and vintage tuscan candleholders.

