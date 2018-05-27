The Royal Wedding Had a Secret Second Florist for the Evening Reception

Philippa Craddock did a splendid job dressing St George’s chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, but the couple employed the services of another lesser-known florist to dress the glass marquee at Frogmore House, where they held their exclusive post-wedding reception. According to one party goer, florist Willow Crossley was personally asked by the couple to create bespoke flower arrangements for the evening reception. “The flowers were divine,” said the source. “They were Meghan’s favorites and artfully arranged in glass jam jars and vintage jugs. They made the marquee look stunning.” Crossley is based in Oxfordshire , and was introduced to the couple while they were staying at Soho Farmhouse. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have often visited Oxfordshire, located an hour and a half southeast of London, where they have rented a cottage. It is said to be the place where Meghan wants to own a second home, and both she and Harry prefer it to the further-north Norfolk, where Prince William and Kate have their country home, Anmer Hall. Harry and Meghan have already laid down roots in Oxfordshire, renting a cottage and making new friends in the area, among them Crossley. The busy mother of three is known for her simple and rustic flowers. She is also the author of several books on interior design and a popular member of the fashionable “Cotswolds crew.” Watch Now: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that “Harry and Meghan love the Cotswolds and they spend a lot of time there,” the source added. “They were introduced to Willow through some friends who highly recommended her. They got along well and have spent quite a bit of time together. Meghan loves Willow’s flowers and her sense of style. She’s a very cool understated girl who wouldn’t want anyone to know she was involved with the royal wedding, but she played quite a key part doing all the flowers for the night and making sure the tables looked beautiful.” On her website Crossley’s signature style is described as “a riot of colour, pattern and texture with show stopping designs setting the scene for any occasion.” Adds the source: “Willow is well known for bringing the outside in. She’s all about uniqueness and delicacy and she went for traditional colouring with a modern twist . Meghan and Harry loved her approach.”

Click here to view original web page at www.vanityfair.com