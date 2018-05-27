The Flower Moon Meaning Will Make Your World Feel So Much More Colorful

As they say, April showers bring May flowers, and it’s no wonder that the upcoming full moon on May 29 is known as the Flower Moon. Such a vibrant and uplifting occurrence spurs thoughts of freshly sprouting buds, bright pops of color dazzling the green, and detached petals cascading from tree branches and landing on sidewalks. If you’re like me, you may be wondering whether or not the moon will hang like a glowing flower in the sky, the evening wind will fill the air with floral scents, or the night will become one big starry garden. If you’re a more factual person, then the answer is “no.” However, for those who have an eye for poetry, the answer is a resounding “yes,” because the meaning of the Flower Moon does not disappoint. Even though the name “Flower Moon” sounds like it was bestowed upon the May full moon by Gaia herself, its origins actually lie in Native American culture , according to Timeanddate.com. Since ancient times, people have relied on the ebb and flow of the lunar cycle in order to differentiate the changing seasons. Overtime, Colonial Americans began adopting these names and titles such as the “Flower Moon” are a result of our combined cultural history. Although Western society now abides by the solar year that takes shape in the form of our 365-day Gregorian calendar, we have not forgotten the poignant beauty of each full moon’s given name. Giphy The name of each month’s full moon is rooted in imagery associated with the current time of year. Like the April “Pink Moon,” who’s name came to be because of the “wild ground phlox” flowers that often sprout during that time, May’s “Flower Moon” has a similar origin. It’s during the month of May that flowers of all varieties bloom with wild abandon . Dirt that was once barren and weeds that have been brittle for months are now flooded with fresh pigments, painting our natural world with the brush strokes of wildflowers. If you take a long drive away from the city and immerse yourself in rural life, you’ll spot daisies, purple coneflowers, blackeyed susans, California poppies, zinnias, cosmos, lupines, and more. With the full moon hanging over a field of color, you’ll understand exactly what May’s Flower Moon is all about. Giphy This full moon is also known as the “Corn Planting Moon” and the “Milk Moon,” according to TimeandDate.com. The meaning of the Milk Moon and the Flower Moon come from a similar source, as they’re both associated with the abundance of herbs beginning to mature, feeding all the living creatures who have now fully emerged from their winter hibernation. According to Farmer’s Almanac , the name of the Milk Moon has to do with all the cows, sheep, and goats who are now feasting healthily on freshly sprouting grasses and weeds. Thus, they’re producing a large supply of milk and revamping the nutritional intake of the community. Giphy The full Flower Moon of […]

