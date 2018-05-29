Sun Soaked Tuscan Wedding

Even though temps soared well over 100 degrees, Abby and Jeff’s guests were perfectly content celebrating the day. A wedding that dreams are made of. Seriously, who wouldn’t enjoy a yummy outdoor Tuscan dinner party, great Italian wine, surrounded by their close friends and family? Enjoy these sun-soaked images from Les Amis Photo and film by Marco Caputo Films . Wedding Planning by Exclusive Italy Weddings . See the full real wedding feature on Les Amis Photo’s blog [HERE] . From the bride… Jeff and I wanted to have a civil ceremony in Florence. We envisioned a reception at a Villa that would basically be a big outdoor dinner party under the stars with great food and great wine and all of our closest family and friends that turns into a dance party to the “classics” afterwards! We both have more sophisticated and traditional tastes, but we didn’t want that to mean “stuffy.” Casual elegance probably best suits our style. There were so many good options and we loved all of the sites but our favorite was Villa Le Fontanelle. Even during a heat-wave and wedding day temperatures of 103 degrees Fahrenheit, we had guests commenting on how “this looked like a Vogue wedding. If your guests can forget the heat and appreciate the beauty of an event, you know that what you’ve got is special! Style Me Pretty Full Gallery is HERE!

