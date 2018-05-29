Slowflowers.com unveils new 2.0 online and mobile platforms

In conjunction with the fourth anniversary of Slowflowers.com, founder Debra Prinzing unveiled Slowflowers.com 2.0 – a visually updated and user-friendly web site for consumers in search of American-grown flowers. Since its launch in 2014, Slowflowers.com has provided floral consumers with a one-stop address for “slow” flowers and foliage, wedding and event designers and myriad options for gifting local and seasonal flowers. Participation among floral professionals has grown from 250 vendors to more than 700 vendors across the U.S. and Canada. The site averages 29k unique users and 191k page views annually. “With the upgrade, I believe the Slow Flowers Community will experience higher engagement and interaction with floral consumers,” Prinzing said. “I started Slowflowers.com with a simple mission, one that continues to be as important today as it was when the idea for this project originated five years ago: To promote American-grown flowers, to make it easy for flower consumers to connect with florists, shops, studios and farms who provide American-grown flowers, and to encourage truthful and transparent country-of-origin labeling in the floral industry. “My goal with the project is that when someone wishes to purchase or send flowers, they stop and ask themselves: Can those flowers be American grown? Slowflowers.com provides that answer.” Prinzing redesigned Slowflowers.com 2.0 with Robert Meador of Seattle-based Metric Media, creator of the original site. All the favorite features carried over to the new platform, including easy-to-search tools for finding vendors in several floral categories, including retail flower shops, studio florists, wedding/event designers, and farm-direct producers. Wholesalers of American floral and foliage product, as well as farms and florists who ship flowers and arrangements overnight – anywhere in the U.S. – are included. All members of Slowflowers.com pledge to supply their customers with local, regional and American-grown flowers. “We added mobile functionality to serve consumers and upgraded account/dashboard experience for our members,” Prinzing continued. “Our members manage their own content, listings and pages, so ease of use is important.” The customer “review” feature was originally only a benefit for Premium Level members. With 2.0, Standard Level members now can invite their customers and clients to post reviews. “This is an important feature that adds value for members and consumers alike,” Prinzing added. Ongoing support from Slowflowers.com’ floral and green industry sponsors and hundreds of subscribing members made the upgrade possible. Sponsors include Florists’ Review magazine, Longfield Gardens, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Syndicate Sales, Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers, Seattle Wholesale Growers Market and Certified American Grown. For more information: slowflowers.com 5/28/2018 Floramedia predicts green trends for 2019 5/28/2018 Farm to table: not just for food 5/28/2018 Orchid Inspiration Days reaches visitors with online inspiration videos 5/24/2018 UK: Royal wedding flowers donated to charities 5/23/2018 “Multi-facetted changes are on the way” 5/22/2018 UK: Farplants launches web and mobile friendly trade portal 5/16/2018 NL: Kalanchoë Garden season gets underway 5/16/2018 India’s biggest flower market to get makeover 5/15/2018 “It’s an exciting time for nursery levy funded projects” 5/15/2018 Netherlands: Keukenhof welcomed 1.4 million visitors 5/15/2018 US: […]

Click here to view original web page at www.floraldaily.com