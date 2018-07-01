products in bloom

1. Accent Décor, Tribeca stoneware vases, (770) 346-0707, accentdecor.com 2. Alexandra Farms, ‘Rosa Loves Me Just a Little Bit More’ Deluxe Garden Rose, (305) 528-3657, alexandrafarms.com 3. Equiflor Corporation / Rio Roses, ‘Ilse’ Baby Rio Spray Rose, (866) RIO-ROSE (746-7673), rioroses.com 4. Floral Supply Syndicate, Black Arbor Pottery, (800) 347-9994, fss.com 5. Floranext, iPad Florist Point of Sale and Wedding/Event Proposal App, (415) 906-2850, floranext.com 6. Gina B. Designs, Glitter Money/Gift Card Holders, (800) 228-4856, ginabdesigns.com 7. Kay Berry, Cast stone table numbers, with numerals or script numbers, (800) 426-1932, kayberry.com 8. Lion Ribbon Company, Victorian Collection, (800) 551-LION (5466), lionribbon.com

9. Melrose International, 6” Pine Cone, Berry, and Miniature Ornament Orb, (800) 282-2144, melroseintl.com 10. Nashville Wraps, Chocolate Shadow Stripe Bags, Rustic Pine Cone Basket Boxes and Mini Gable Boxes, and Plaid Gift Wrap, (800) 547-9727, nashvillewraps.com 11. Regency International, 36” Resin LED Gingerbread Boy and Girl, (800) 782-7810, regency- rib.com 12. Selecta One, Poinsettia ‘Christmas Break’, selectacutflowers.com, 13. Silver Vase, Patriotic Blue Mystique Phalaenopsis orchid plant, (800) 872-6586, silvervase.com 14. Temkin International, Sparkle pot covers, available in gold, silver and red as well as multiple sizes, (800) 235-5263, gotemkin.com 15. Willamette Evergreen, Wintry Mountain Wreath, (503) 931-5624, willametteevergreen.com