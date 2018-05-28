by Alison Ellis

When starting a business, we must decide whether we’ll appeal to the mass market or focus on a more niche group of customers. However, no matter whether you operate a bustling ﬂower shop or you’re about to start a small-scale home-studio business, there’s no shortage of inspiration, especially for ﬂorists.

Industry-focused blogs, books, magazines, ﬂower schools, symposiums and workshops all serve to inﬂuence, encourage, excite and inform ﬂorists – although there’s still a lot to learn by looking outside the ﬂoral industry if you want to add an edge to your brand.

As ﬂorists, it’s important to understand the ins and outs of the ﬂoral industry. Standard pricing models (or what I call “ﬂower math”), wholesale sourcing, quality control, proper ﬂower care and handling, design skills, contracts and payment terms, etc., are all easily deﬁned for ﬂorists, but when we focus only on “what ﬂorists like us do,” we can get stuck in a loop of doing things the same way as “the other guy.”

When we look for inspiration outside the ﬂoral industry, we may ﬁnd new ways to modify an existing niche or service to better suit our customers’ needs. I can be inspired by a unique or innovative style of packaging or the way a company asks for my feedback. I can also ﬁnd inspiration when I experiment with new marketing efforts.

Mission statements can inspire me. And giving back inspires me, too. (Big-hearted businesses often set a great example of what it means to “think outside the industry.”) A good sales pitch, even for a product that I’d never consider buying, can help inform how I want to approach my clients or write the sales copy for my next ad.Inspiration is abundant when you keep your eyes open.

Aligning our oﬀerings with our customers’ needs is the way we continue to wow and innovate.

So where do you look for inspiration? Where do you start?

Start with what matters most to your customers right now. What do they need from you? What would impress them? What would they love to discover the next time they shop with you?

The two most important things to keep in mind when seeking new inspiration for your business are: Who are your ideal clients? and What do they really need from your business? Customers are always at the heart of the matter. How can you dive even deeper into the mind-set of your customers to anticipate your clients’ needs? Can you:

streamline the process (call ahead, pay ahead, priority pick-up or curbside service)?

do the thinking for them (like Amazon: People who bought this also bought that)?

automate it (e-mail or text your very best customers when something new comes in)?

make it more personalized?

provide an add-on product or service?

further reﬁne your current best-sellers?

Another way to put it is: Where are your customers right now, and how can you make a deeper connection to show them you’re listening? Companies that are sincere and authentic can attract loyal customers, and craftspeople add an extra layer of love to everything they make. Always remember to show your customers that love, and they will love you back! Understanding the rules and guidelines of the ﬂoral industry is crucial to a ﬂorist’s survival, but looking outside the industry may be where you’ll ﬁnd your next big business idea. Keep doing beautiful work!