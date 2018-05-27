New owner ready to blossom at Falmouth Florist

When sisters Donna Xenakis and Lori Muschko decided to retire after more than 30 years at the helm of Falmouth Florist, longtime customer Amy Way decided it was time for her to pursue a new creative path. Known to their patrons and friends as “the Sisters,” Xenakis and Muschko initially told Way last September about their desire to sell the business. Way, whose artistic background ranges from interior design to custom design work, opened On a Whim on Main Street in 1998, where she sold her hand-painted furniture embellished with seaside and floral scenes. After closing the shop in 2007, Way shifted the focus to her wholesale business while continuing to explore other creative pursuits, including kitchen design. With the encouragement of her family, including her husband Ron and their children, Way purchased Falmouth Florist in March. Xenakis and Muschko spent the next two months working with Way during the transfer of ownership, while she and Ron got to work putting in new flooring and painting the interior. Way appreciates the opportunity to carry on the sisters’ legacy while also carving out a new niche for herself. “I’m very grateful to Donna and Lori for their knowledge and support, and I’m happy for them that they are finally to enjoy their retirement,” she said. “In all these years, they’ve never had the chance to enjoy a summer off.” A graduate of Falmouth High School, Way, who lives in Pocasset, is energized about her new venture. “I’ve always had a passion for flowers,” she said. “I love textures and colors, and there are so many unique ways to experiment with floral design.” Xenakis and Muschko’s parents often helped out at the store during their nearly 35-year tenure. The East Falmouth shop, located in Driftwood Plaza, continues to be a family affair under Way’s ownership. “I’m so lucky to have so much encouragement from my family and friends for making this decision,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without their support. You really need to have family close by in order to run this type of business.” Way’s sister, Frances Bassett, helps out with the bookkeeping, and her mother, Mary Kahila, makes bows for arrangements. Way’s other sister, Jean Bassett, pitches in during her free time wherever needed, while her daughter, Molly, makes deliveries all over Falmouth in the iconic green delivery car. Jean believes her sister is the ideal person to take over the long-standing enterprise. “Lori and Donna have built up a phenomenal business over the years, and Amy is so creative and talented, so I think she can really grow it to the next level and take it into the future,” she said. In addition to full-service floral needs from everyday bouquets to funeral arrangements, another aspect of Way’s vision is to provide one-stop shopping for home design by also functioning as a gallery. To that end, furniture and home accessories, including some of Way’s hand-painted pieces, are also available. She also plans to expand the tried-and-true Falmouth […]

