Memorial Day Flower Outreach Expands to Dozens of U.S. Cemeteries

At Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, 160 volunteers distributed 2,000 flowers. A floral industry-led initiative to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day and offer comfort to their families provided tens of thousands of flowers at more than 40 cemeteries across the country this week. Established six years ago, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation works with local organizers and volunteers to place flowers on gravesites at national, veterans, and local cemeteries. In its first outreach in 2012, the group coordinated the donation of 10,000 stems at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. This year, the foundation coordinated 210,000 flowers at Arlington and 250,000 stems at 41 other U.S. cemeteries — a feat director Ramiro Peñaherrera credits to support from flower growers in the U.S. and abroad, wholesalers, transportation companies and an expanding roster of sponsors and community groups. “It’s grown so much,” Peñaherrera said. “People are amazingly grateful.” A young girl reflects at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. “I honestly don’t ever see myself doing anything on Memorial Day,” said Mike Mooney of Dramm & Echter, who helped organize the event. This year, the group also recruited 140 retailers — including barber shops and pet stores — to help hand out flowers to families and friends who wanted to honor a loved one. As in past years, Peñaherrera said this year’s effort was supported by CalFlowers, the California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers, Asocolflores, the government of Ecuador and an impressive list of dozens of industry partners. Also present at many of the events: Boy Scouts, who showed up in scores to volunteer and participate in the day’s events. In San Francisco, 160 volunteers placed 27,000 roses on headstones at the San Francisco National Cemetery and an additional 2,000 stems at the nearby Gate of Heaven, said Michael LoBue, CEO of CalFlowers. CalFlowers has been active in the effort for four years, including three years at the San Francisco cemetery, where LoBue said momentum and support are growing: This year Recology, a municipal waste and recycling company, signed on as the event’s local sponsor, providing for the flowers and organizing volunteers. The event included a 1,500-person ceremony with VIP guests and speakers, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Mark Farrell. The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation organized 210,000 flowers at Arlington National Cemetery this week and nearly 250,000 stems at 41 other U.S. cemeteries — a feat director Ramiro Peñaherrera credits to support from flower growers in the U.S. and abroad, wholesalers, community groups and a growing roster of corporate sponsors “It was a postcard kind of day with perfect weather,” LoBue said, noting that other major companies in Silicon Valley — Google, LinkedIn and Cisco — also sent volunteers. “I think we’ll be able to gain even more support in the future.” At Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, Mike Mooney, general manager of Dramm & Echter in Encinitas, California, said he’s been amazed by the “evolution of the event.” In 2016, […]

Click here to view original web page at safnow.org