Malmesbury florist wins third medal at Chelsea Flower Show

Emily Hepworth who returned from RHS Chelsea flower show with a silver medal A MALMESBURY florist has become a RHS Chelsea Flower Show medalist for the third time. Emily Hepworth, of Persephone Violet in Malmesbury, has been awarded a prestigious silver medal for the second time in the RHS Young Chelsea Florist of the Year competition. Having beaten hundreds of potential contenders in the nationwide competition heats, Emily was amongst the pick of the UK’s professional florists who qualified for the Chelsea finals from May 22 to May 26. “I am absolutely thrilled to have won another silver Chelsea medal,” said Emily. “It’s been a really challenging eight weeks in the making, so I am delighted to have achieved such a fantastic result.” Emily and her fellow finalists in the RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year competition were given 8 weeks to design and make a floral throne using mostly fresh flowers along the theme of ‘spring weddings’. As the show opened to the public, the floral thrones were staged in the Floristry Zone in Chelsea’s Great Pavilion against a regal crown backdrop. “My Floral Throne design was made up of many flowers including Alliums, Veronica, Craspedia, Succulents, Viburnum, Clematis, Jasmin tendrils, Amaranthus and Stocks to name a few in Whites, purples and greens with a splash of yellow”, said Emily. “The base framework was created by the extremely talented Chris Evans of Malmesbury Iron works and gate company. “Chris took my pencil sketch and brought it to life in metal form exactly as I had pictured it. “With the base I was able to paint and embellish to create the final look. “It took weeks to plan and over 300 hours to create.” The RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year competitions are organised by the British Florist Association in association with the Royal Horticultural Society. “The RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year competitions are a fantastic showcase of the technical skills and creativity of the UK’s professional florists,” said Tracy Tomlinson, Manager of the British Florist Association. “To compete in the Chelsea finals is an incredible achievement and these florists can be very proud of their success.”

Click here to view original web page at www.wiltsglosstandard.co.uk