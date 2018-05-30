‘Tis the season of PINK PEONIES EVERYWHERE!!! Obviously, we are pretty pumped about it and Kristin and Michael’s classic Saint Louis wedding celebration is the perfect way to share our love of the giant, pink romantic blooms. Alred Weddings designed the traditional celebration with a stunning ceremony at St. Francis Xavier College Church followed by a dinner and dancing at the historic St. Louis Union Station . On Three Designs set the tone with gorgeous invitations and Artistry Florist and Event Design stole the show with the explosion of peonies throughout the day. Lucky for us, the always-amazing Mike Cassimatis Photography was on hand to capture all the beautiful moments of the day. What made the wedding special and unique? Michael and I met when we were in college at Saint Louis University. Neither of us grew up in St. Louis, but it is where our story started and is special to both of us. As soon as we were engaged, the first and most obvious decision was that we would be married at the church on our college campus. Since we would have a lot of out of town guests, we both knew we wanted to hold our reception in a unique, historic location. When we walked into the Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station we knew we had found the perfect place. It spoke for itself. Tell us about the gown and where/how you found it! Since our wedding was taking place in St. Louis, it was only fitting that I went shopping for my dress in the town that I grew up in – Carmel, Indiana. I ended up finding the most beautiful gown at a bridal boutique just down the road from my parents’ house. I loved its simplicity, illusion details, and the way I felt when I put it on…confident, comfortable, and beautiful. It was perfect. What were some touches added to make the wedding personal? It was so much fun incorporating little details that made our wedding reflect us and our relationship. One of the most exciting and memorable parts of our day was the Beatles light show that was shown on the ceiling of the Grand Hall. The Beatles were a big part of Michael’s life growing up, so this was a perfect way to incorporate something that was meaningful to him. It was a surprise to our guests and they loved it… there were even a handful of people laying in the middle of the dance floor to ensure the best view possible! Another special touch was the band that we chose. We both had so many memories of them playing at a bar near campus and knew that our friends would love that blast from the past! Finally, we had two of our favorite local spots bring pizza and ice cream for a late night snack. Who doesn’t love pizza and ice cream?! What was the most memorable part of the day? Besides getting to marry Michael, my favorite […]

Click here to view original web page at www.greylikesweddings.com