Japan’s ikebana flower arranging tradition back in vogue among America’s fashion elite

Ikebana isn't exactly new. The ancient Japanese system of flower arranging can be traced back thousands of years to around the time that China introduced Buddhism to the island nation in the 6th century. Religious followers left floral offerings at temple altars and ancestral shrines as tokens of gratitude and respect. Traditionally, lotus buds were selected for this purpose but, with the Indian blossom harder to come by in east Asia, Japanese Buddhists adapted the custom using other localflowers and foliage that were in season. A floral arrangement by Taylor Patterson. Fast forward to the 16th century and Senno Ikenobo – a celebrated master of ceremonial floristry – formalised ikebana in series of highly detailed manuscripts called kadensho , which were passed on to his disciples. At the most basic level,ikebana can be defined as an exercise in balance with the aim of creating spiritual awareness in the process. Today, a modern iteration of the methodical art form has found a new home among creative power players in New York. Filling the gap left by the elaborate, heavy groupings of Flemish floral masters' blooms that dominated the scene from 2015, minimal arrangements are more in demand than ever before. Repeat requests for deliberately sparse compositions come from a "design-conscious clientele", explains florist Taylor Patterson – or @foxfodderfarm as she's better known on Instagram. Although her work (which is regularly featured in the pages of glossy monthly magazines and stores like Ulla Johnson) doesn't officially fall within the guidelines of kadensho , Patterson's use of singular stems and negative space is a clever interpretation of its teachings. Florist Emily Thompson. An artist and sculptor by training, Emily Thompson is another American florist pushing the old-world style in a new direction. "Ikebana has been part of my consciousness since I began to work with flowers," she says from her appointment-only studio in downtown Manhattan's historic Seaport neighbourhood. A floral arrangement by Thompson. Her strictly seasonal arrangements for brands like Proenza Schouler, Bottega Veneta, and Brother Vellies "seek to allow each material to have its own sensibility", she says. "Recently, I've found that more clients will accept designs composed of more isolated and individualised flowers." A floral arrangement by Thompson. Others factor in ikebana's recent popularity, Thompson says, are the public's increased awareness of the living world and the fact that it's something you can practise with relatively few trappings "Ikebana teaches the gentle handling of materials and forces a focused respect for them. This allows for a deeper study of forms, textures, and colours," she says. A floral arrangement by Thompson. In Los Angeles, Sophia Moreno-Bunge's designs add a touch of earthy, bohemian romance to the movement. Her sensitive compositions incorporate broken shells, dried seaweed, and toasted grasses, in addition to carefully selected

