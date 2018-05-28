By Glenn Splieth

Success in the ﬂoral industry, like many other industries, depends on creativity and innovation along with a lot of hard work and passion. For that reason, it’s important to hire employees who bring creative skills to their work.

What’s the difference between an employee who has creative skills versus one who does not? The creative employee is more likely to take initiative; be passionate about their work; work independently; and, ultimately, contribute more to the success of your business. The employee who lacks creativity is more likely to need more hand holding or coaching, may resist new tasks and change, and may have difﬁculty with problem solving when new situations occur. Bottom line – some level of creativity and innovation is needed in most jobs.

After more years of interviewing candidates than I would like to say, I still ﬁnd it difﬁcult to determine a candidate’s level of creativity from a job interview. This is, in part, because creativity is perhaps more of a “soft skill” compared to accounting or purchasing. But there are some interview questions that will help you predict the creativity that a job candidate will be able to demonstrate in the position for which you are hiring.

Some Potential Interview Questions for Assessing Creativity

Do you prefer a job with something new every day or a job that has a more set routine?

Tell me about a floral design problem you encountered in the past and how you solved it?

What are your main sources of inspiration or creativity when you are beginning a new (floral) project?

How do you stay current on floral industry and design trends? Do you consider yourself to be a trendsetter or more of a follower?

Describe a time when you had to be creative in coming up with a new idea or approach to a problem or work project?

What do you do when an idea or something you created does not receive positive feedback?

How did you approach introducing new ideas, designs and solutions in past positions?

What practices or tools do you use to stay “fresh” or creative in your work?

What type of creative activities do you do outside of your job?

What is most frustrating to you when trying something new?

A key to successful interviewing is to ask open-ended questions and listen carefully to how the job candidate responds. The candidates who can provide thorough descriptions of how they have approached creativity and innovation in the past most likely can bring stronger creative skills to your team.

An additional approach I have found extremely useful in predicting candidate success on the job is to ask the candidate to bring a sample of his or her work to the interview. Whether interviewing for a ﬂoral designer, project manager or accountant, you will quickly get a sense of the skill level and experience the candidate possesses.

Certainly other work skills like dependability, communication skills, customer skills, etc., should also be part of your interview session, depending on the position. It’s also important to make sure that your interview questions always stay in the realm of professional, legal and respectful.

Building a team of creative and talented individuals is one of the best ways to take care of your customers and ensure the success of your business.

Have a great 2018!