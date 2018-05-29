Here’s Why That Flower Is Actually Called A “Bird Of Paradise”

This is a Strelitzia. It’s a flowering plant that is native to South Africa — but you might know it by its more common name: the Bird of Paradise. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @chanseyisawesome The Bird of Paradise isn’t just found in Africa. It pops up in Australia and the US, too. A pretty plant with lush green leaves and a long, stalked flower, it can grow inside and out. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com While it’s referred to as a crane flower by many South Africans, the “bird of paradise” label is also common because of the flower’s resemblance to a bird. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement Most people draw these dots together themselves, but what many are suddenly realising is that the flower doesn’t resemble a bird in the way they thought. Zachary Penrith-Puchalski @ZedAyySeeKay This has blown my tiny little mind. 05:25 AM – 25 May 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite That’s right. The “bird” part of the flower isn’t some goofy, cockatoo-esque thing. It’s actually meant to resemble a bird in flight. Twitter: @ZedAyySeeKay The revelation was first made on Reddit. “I’m 37-years-old and just today realised it’s called bird of paradise because it looks like the left picture, not the right,” wrote Reddit user Charmito. reddit.com The post quickly went to the front page of Reddit. There was a lot of learning to be done, apparently. reddit.com Since then the observation has made its way to Twitter and Facebook. Turns out there were more than a few people whose minds were blown. Max Kennerly @MaxKennerly Reddit has a lot of garbage, but also a lot of gold, such as “I’m 37 years old, and just today realized it’s called bird of paradise because it looks like the left picture, not the right…” https://t.co/gnElvCPCyM https://t.co/n3UDsg3ngO 12:49 PM – 25 May 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite A.H. Cayley @ahcayley fuck 11:59 AM – 27 May 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Ruth 🏳🌈 @Ceryni17 Only took me 30 years to realise it is called Bird of Paradise due to the left pic, not the right 😦 What a TIL 06:40 AM – 25 May 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite facebookc.om Of course, this hasn’t stopped some people from denying – going out to their own gardens to manually sort out the bird’s identifying features. Share Get App 29K To be honest, it will always be goofy face for me. garce @hellogcoo @ahcayley 02:31 AM – 28 May 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia. Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com . Got a confidential tip? Submit it here .

