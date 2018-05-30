They are big and beautiful, fragrant, elegant, and awash in color from soft pink and cream to deep red and fiery orange. They are garden roses, and Jose “Joey” Azout wants floral designers everywhere to experience them and use them in their work.

“They have lots of color and big heads, and they really perform in the vase,” says Joey, president of Alexandra Farms, a boutique garden rose farm in Bogotá, Colombia. “These roses can really give designers a way to differentiate themselves.”

That’s why Joey and Alexandra Farms are holding their first-ever Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest. Aimed at inspiring floral designers to use garden roses in their work and art, the contest calls on designers to submit their best garden-rose designs in two categories: Everyday Design and Wedding Bouquet.

Designers who wish to enter should submit photos of their designs by June 30 in both categories. The judging panel will include one representative from Alexandra Farms, one from Florists’ Review and a renowned floral designer. There will be three winners in each category. Third place will be 500 stems of garden roses shipped to the winners’ stores for free; second place will be 1,000 stems; and first place will be an all-expense-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms in Bogotá or the cash equivalent.

All submitted designs will be published online, giving Florists’ Review readers a chance to vote on a Readers’ Choice award. Winners will be announced in the September issue of Florists’ Review.

Joey – who has been in the flower business for more than 25 years – is also offering designers another incentive to enter Alexandra Farms’ first-ever design contest: The first 100 designers who register for the contest online will receive 48 garden roses from Alexandra Farms to use in their designs – for free. All they have to do is sign up to receive the free roses.

“The idea is that they don’t have to go out of their own pockets to participate,” he says.

What’s driving the contest and the lavish prizes is simply Joey’s desire to see garden roses become more of a favorite among designers who use cut flowers. The gorgeous flowers have long been favored in gardens around the world, but their use in cut flower designs and arrangements has been somewhat limited. In addition, advances in growing and shipping have made garden roses available as cut flowers year-round, which has opened new possibilities for designers around the world.

“Now they can have access to them all year long and at a lesser cost,” Joey says.

The contest, he adds, is a unique way to spread the word about the possibilities of garden roses as cut flowers.

“There are a lot of contests out there. We thought it would be great to have one for garden roses,” Joey says. “We want to get people to use them and to know them. Also, the winners are going to be famous, right? They’ll be in Florists’ Review and everything, so there’s fame and fortune here, too.”

By Jon Bell