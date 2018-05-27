Flower power: Carly Rogers and the cult of being an anti florist

Carly Rogers Flowers This week London ushers in The Chelsea Flower Show , so what better way is there to celebrate the floral extravaganza than by catching up with one of London’s coolest alternative florists Carly Rogers . A graduate of the Royal College of Art , Rogers has been in the floral biz for the best part of 20 years and is known for her alternative florist artistic flare which has attracted some of the trendiest types around. Because flower power is the talk of the town at the moment, we grabbed Carly to talk all things floral, art and design. From her fave London hangouts to why she dubs herself an anti-florist, here’s the city through the eyes of a true London flower gal. Name your favourite flower Always a blousy open peonie. So on trend. What would you be doing if you were not a florist? Something creative but practical, I’m a dreamer but also a grafter. I actually always liked the idea of working in advertising for some reason. You described yourself as an anti-florist once. Explain. I remember going to art school for first time and being told we had to unlearn what we had been taught about art and drawing at school. Floristry is similar, though I’ve been a florist for over 20 years I’m always trying to unlearn habits and methods so that what I’m making in the present is fresh and slightly naive. The mantra when working with a team is I don’t want anything to look ‘floristy’, I like imbalance, imperfections, layers and realism. What’s been your favourite installation so far? Probably creating an autumnal garden in the Vogue house underground car park for Conde Nast Traveller’s garage party last October. A dream team, outside, the sun was shining and we all just loved doing what we were doing and making. What would you have designed if you were tasked with designing Meghan Markle’s royal florals? Something very natural and unstructured. It would have to include grass, earth and lots of wild plants and flowers. May is the perfect month for beautiful British wild flowers, it would be amazing to create a wild meadow and flowered grassy banks that are planted across and down the tables. You recently worked on the Mayfair Flower Show at Sketch. What was your inspiration behind the design for the infamous egg-shaped toilets? This year we’ve created a Jungle inspired garden on the east bar dome and pods. The idea was to make a really authentic, aged and multi layered natural scene that looks like it could have been there for generations. The iconic pods and dome emerging like a lost city. Aside from your installation, what was your fave set piece at this year’s show. I worked on the facade last year so it was really exciting to see how JamJar interepreted it. Working with the heavens, there are so many technical challenges involved in putting a piece altogether so you almost have instant […]

