Everything You Need to Know About May’s Birth Flower: Lily of the Valley

We all know that May’s a great month. After all, it’s the end of spring and the official start of summer. And who doesn’t like tossing those bulky winter clothes in the closet for good and shopping for a new and improved summer wardrobe? Beyond clothes, May is a pretty fashionable month. Just ask it’s official birth month flower, lily of the valley. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most interesting and fashionable flowers you’ll come across, thanks to its beautiful white bulbs, sweet scent, and rich symbolism. Also known as May lily, May bells, Mary’s tears, and its scientific name Convallaria majalis, which directly translates to the “valley belonging to Maia,” a goddess whose son protected the flower in ancient mythology, May’s birth flower is oftentimes used in perfumes under its fancy-sounding French name, “Muguet des bois” (I’m pretty sure we can all agree, everything sounds better in French.) On top of that, lilies of the valley are a very common staple in weddings. In fact, Kate Middleton carried a lily of the valley bouquet down the aisle to marry Prince William. Convinced yet? We are. But if you’re a Breaking Bad fan , you know that the lily of the valley is just as deadly as it is beautiful, thanks to its severe toxicity . (Yes, we’re still shocked Walter did that, too!) Whether you’re born in May or are gifting a May birth flower Bouq to someone who was, here’s everything you need to know about lilies of the valley. Lily of the Valley Symbolism Like we mentioned above, lily of the valley has a deep wealth of symbolism and many meanings. Most commonly, it reflects feminine virtues of chastity, sweetness, purity, good luck, and humility. Lily of the valley also plays a big role in Christianity, being mentioned 15 times in the Bible. May’s birth flower often represents the second coming of Christ and symbolizes Eve’s tears after she was banished from the Garden of Eden. In folklore, it is said that the lily of the valley protected gardens from evil spirits and was used as a charm to ward off witches’ spells. According to legend, fairies would use the tiny bulbs as cups to drink from, and another tale speaks of a lily that refused to bloom until the nightingale she longed for returned to the woods where she slept. How to Care for Your Lily of the Valley Bouquet If you’re lucky enough to receive a lily of the valley bouquet , then it’s extremely important you know how to care for them so they can live a long life—and make your house more gorgeous in the process. With that said, here’s how you can keep your lilies alive for up to two weeks : Cut 1-2 inches from the bottom of the stem at a 45-degree angle under room temperature water. This will keep the flowers extra hydrated. Get rid of any leaves from the stem that may be under your […]

