Eva Longoria receives roses from husband on wedding anniversary as they get ready for baby

Eva Longoria and husband Jose Baston celebrated their two-year anniversary on Monday. The 43-year-old actress' gift from her 'amor,' was a gigantic bouquet of red roses. 'I'm the luckiest woman in the world to have a husband like Pepe and I pray we have 50 more years of many blessings, much laughter, and endless happiness!' she said on Instagram. Longoria added: 'My wonderful husband sent me these gorgeous flowers and I'm giving him a baby!' This is Eva's first child, but her husband Jose's fourth. He shares daughter Natalia, 22, and 14-year-old twins Mariana and Jose with ex-wife Natalia Esperón. The Desperate Housewives vet is weeks away from giving birth. 'I'm tired. I'm uncomfortable. Everything's bigger,' she told James Corden in an interview alongside Will Ferrell. When talking delivery, Corden chimed in with a little advice: 'Tell your husband not to go and have a look. It's like watching your favorite pub burn down. It won't be the same.' Despite being nearly nine-months pregnant, Longoria is still hard at work in the director's chair. She has been working rigorously in Miami to produce ABC's Grand Hotel set to air during pilot season. But Eva told Extra 's Mario Lopez that her best project is yet to come. 'The most special project that I've ever accomplished and done is in my belly right now,' she said. 'That's going to be a whole new chapter.'

