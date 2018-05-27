Elegant Wedding at Westchester Country Club Full of Surprises

Who doesn’t like a good surprise? That’s just what Jordan and Eric got when their floral-framed escort card board revealed a surprise painting of their beloved dog , Tucker. To the delight of all, Tucker also made an appearance at the wedding. Their guests were then surprised by personal letters written by their families awaiting them at their reception tables. The evening ended with a surprise fireworks display and a huge sign displaying the couple’s names. See more of this enchanting wedding from Melani Lust Photography in the full gallery . From Melani Lust Photography … Jordan and Eric met their freshman year at Miami University through mutual friends, but didn’t start dating until their senior year at Miami! For her surprise proposal, Eric woke her up at 4:15am, with a bouquet of flowers and a card. The card directed her to pack a bag for a weekend at the beach and not to ask any questions “because everything was taken care of,” and off they went to Florida. That night, they went to the beach where Eric proposed and when Jordan turned around their parents were running down the beach! With so many out of town guests, the couple chose Westchester Country Club for its proximity to the airport and her childhood home. The vision for their wedding was neutral and simple elegance with whites and greens, with slight touches of blues and lavenders. The custom grey wood floor, clear top tent and carefully selected linens and papers worked beautifully in to that vision. Their escort card board stood with a frame of flowers and a special surprise for the bride and groom, underneath the escort cards, was a surprise painting of their dog, Tucker, for them to take home. Tucker also made an appearance at the wedding, to the delight of all. The bride explains, “The best planning advice we received was: ‘Write down three of the most important things to you and three of the least important things to you for your wedding day. Stay true to those top three and don’t let others convince you to deviate from those things.'”

