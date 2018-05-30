The Easter holiday, and the spring season it falls in, is about rebirth and resurrection, and people celebrate both with festive and flowery frippery – and décor – ranging from whimsical to extravagant. And nothing adds to the celebratory capriciousness better than ribbons and bows and streamers. Check out these inventive techniques for incorporating beautiful ribbons from Lion Ribbon Company into your Easter and spring designs in new and novel ways.
Learn How
Thread stems of lily grass (Liriope) through the holes in lengths of fancy die-cut ribbon in an undulating, wavy manner, to create flirty ribbon adornments. Insert the beribboned greenery throughout your finest, funnest arrangements.
Learn How
Step1
Layer lengths of two ribbons of differing widths, colors and patterns atop one another, with the narrower ribbon on top. Secure the ribbons to each other with adhesive dashes placed every 6 to 8 inches.
Step2
Midway between each adhesive placement, scrunch the two ribbons, and secure each cinch with the wire on a wired wood pick.
Step3
Insert the wood picks into the floral foam, at the rim of the container – casually and haphazardly – to create a disordered yet artful base of ribbon around the base of the arrangement and even the container.
Learn How
Weave an assortment of coordinating ribbons in various colors, patterns and widths horizontally through the “netting” of a wire basket. Secure the ends with adhesive dashes in the same locations on one side of the basket. Place a container or liner into the basket, in which to arrange the flowers.
Floral Design by Deborah De La Flor, AIFD, PFCI
Photos by Mel Englander