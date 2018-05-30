The Easter holiday, and the spring season it falls in, is about rebirth and resurrection, and people celebrate both with festive and flowery frippery – and décor – ranging from whimsical to extravagant. And nothing adds to the celebratory capriciousness better than ribbons and bows and streamers. Check out these inventive techniques for incorporating beautiful ribbons from Lion Ribbon Company into your Easter and spring designs in new and novel ways.