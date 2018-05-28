Derry florist takes bronze at Chelsea Flower Show

12:08 Monday 28th of May 2018 [Pictured: Chelsea prize-winner Derry woman Ann Kirkwood, on left, with fellow NI finalists Megan Ingram and Clare McCauley.] A Derry student who took part in last week’s Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show has come home with a bronze medal in the prestigious Florist of the Year category. Ann Kirkwood, who studies at CAFRE Greenmount, qualified as a Chelsea flower show finalist in March. She won the Irish heats and last Thursday week competed in Chelsea along with 15 other contestants, where she was awarded a bronze medal. Given the proximity of Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, each contestant was given the brief of making a floral throne for a spring wedding which was then displayed in the Great Pavilion at Chelsea. Ann made her throne from recycled materials including stair spindles, pallet wood and old sideboard legs. A spokesperson for Ann’s college said they were delighted at the award. They commented: “A huge congratulations to Ann Kirkwood who achieved a bronze medal in the Chelsea Florist of the Year competition today.” Ann was one of three Greenmount students taking part in the competition. Megan Ingram (18) from Belfast and Clare McAuley (23) from Comber were finalists in the Young Florist of the Year competition. Ann was a first time finalist in the RHS Chelsea Florist competition, while Megan (from Belfast) and Clare (from Comber) had qualified for the second time. If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net at any time.

