Dakota Fanning stuns in lithe white floral summer dress as she kicks off DuJour’s Memorial Day party

The weather in New York can’t quite decide what season it is right now. But Dakota Fanning was in no doubt as she rocked a gorgeous summer dress on Saturday. The actress was on hand at Montauk to celebrate DuJour’s Annual Memorial Day Kick-Off Party To Toast Summer. Scroll down for video Summer’s here: Dakota Fanning stunned in lithe floral summer dress as kicked off DuJour’s Memorial Day party on Saturday Summer’s here: Dakota Fanning stunned in lithe floral summer dress as kicked off DuJour’s Memorial Day party on Saturday For the soiree she wore a lithe white floral-patterned number that showcased her statuesque frame. She finished the look in a delicate pair of silver ankle strap heels, and a classy black and white polka dot handbag. Dakota, 24, just so happened to be the cover star of the mag’s latest edition. Beauty: For the soiree she wore a lithe white floral-patterned number that showcased her statuesque frame Beauty: For the soiree she wore a lithe white floral-patterned number that showcased her statuesque frame Busy: The actress is currently promoting he latest TV show The Alienist Busy: The actress is currently promoting he latest TV show The Alienist Screen star: She is next slated to appear in Ocean’s 8, a heist comedy spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy Screen star: She is next slated to appear in Ocean’s 8, a heist comedy spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy … Earlier this week, the star appeared at an Emmy FYC event for her most recent TV show The Alienist. The psychological thriller-drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped New York City. Speaking to Glamour earlier this year, Dakota revealed the Weinstein scandal had broken during production – making her realise how relevant her character Sarah, who acts as the secretary to the police commissioner, was. Style: She finished the look in a delicate pair of silver ankle strap heels, and a classy black and white polka dot handbag Style: She finished the look in a delicate pair of silver ankle strap heels, and a classy black and white polka dot handbag Cover girl: Dakota, 24, just so happened to be the cover star of the mag’s latest edition Cover girl: Dakota, 24, just so happened to be the cover star of the mag’s latest edition She said: ‘You wish it wasn’t, but it is. We can’t totally change that overnight. At least, hopefully, positive conversation can come from its relevance.’ She is next slated to appear in Ocean’s 8, a heist comedy spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, following Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) estyranged sister Debbie, played by Sandra Bullock. The stellar female-led cast also boasts Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Pals: She posed with publisher and DuJour founder Jason Binn Pals: She posed with publisher and DuJour founder Jason Binn …

