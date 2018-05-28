As floral designers, we often look to nature for influence and inspiration. We create with natural materials and botanical elements, artistically combining them with vases and vessels that can themselves be unique art forms.

But how do trends in other creative fields affect the world of floral design? How do those trends seep into consumers’ awareness of design? Our awareness of trends in other creative arenas can lend inspiration in a constantly evolving world of design.

Specific trends in creativity will impact all areas of design in 2018. For designers and artists as well as brands, trends provide insight into where we are as a culture, how we connect with the world around us and how to make our creativity resonate. Awareness of trends in other creative fields helps us be relevant and stay inspired, so here is a brief look at trends influencing design and creativity outside the floral industry.

1. FASHION AND TEXTILE DESIGN

Our sharing of imagery through screens and devices has opened amazing artistic connectivity for the world. At the same time, it has created a longing for texture, tactility and touch. Trending fashion and textile designers are creating with materials that have rich and enticing surface textures. Photographers and graphic artists are creating images that include a connection between a subject and another person or object, or that emphasize the texture of objects. All provide important sensory experiences.

2. PHOTOGRAPHY

One way to observe changing trends in visual design is to pay attention to stock photos. Trending photos in 2018 will offer authenticity and creativity – creative images that tell a real story. “Real people” is one of the top-trending search terms for images currently. Things that are overly shaped, posed and manipulated are giving way to more organic and spontaneous visuals.

3. GRAPHIC DESIGN

Throughout the world, creative typography has been an ongoing trend for the last few years, and it’s still going strong, with lettering and text in unexpected fonts and monograms. Added into the mix is the use of negative space (white space) in graphic design. Simple images and logos become powerful when given negative zones to boost their relevance. The same goes for the trend in single-color 3D design. Monochromatic and bold-colored backgrounds give a modern emphasis to a logo, product or highlighted design.



4. MULTI-LOCALISM and HISTORY

Artists and designers are continuing to gather inspiration from our interconnected world. Technology, travel and global consciousness have opened the door to shared cultures, cuisines and artistry. Art forms, techniques and cultural craftsmanship from this global village are being shared with new generations of artisans. We often look to the past for meaning and inspiration, especially in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. Today’s designers and artists are looking for content inspired by history and art that mixes the past with the here and now.

5. CREATIVE REALITY

This growing trend blends real life with fantasy and imagination. Artists are pushing the boundaries of what is considered beautiful as well as what is considered “real.” Intense, crazy colors, unexpected combinations of objects, and eccentric creativity abound. Contrast is the king of Creative Reality when we use natural elements and colors in unnatural ways.

6. SHIFTING INDIVIDUALITY

We are living in a time where we can be anything we dream of being. Design identity is not fixed and permanent; it can change with personal identities, abilities, education and age. These all morph together to become the cumulative “you.” Design, like designers themselves, is an endless expression of the continuing stories that represent today’s consumers. As the population desires more personalized items to reflect their individual stories, creativity in design will continue to evolve.

7. QUIET TIME

Our world is a constant flow of input, data and interruptions. Quiet is trending. People are embracing silence and solitude for not only lack of noise but also a calmer visual world. In the creative world, taking a step back from the barrage of media can help refocus and redirect our thoughts. Envision changing a photograph into black and white just to be able to absorb the clarity of the shapes and lines without the distraction of color.