For the past 12 years during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which is usually the third week in May, the exclusive designer shops, restaurants and hotels in the afﬂuent and trendy Chelsea and Belgravia areas of London, decorate their storefronts and windows with elaborate, breathtaking ﬂoral displays.

These six-day themed celebrations of ﬂowers, known as Chelsea in Bloom and Belgravia in Bloom, are fantastic extensions of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and there is a friendly yet ﬁerce competition among the businesses that participate in the events. Yes, the businesses vie for a bevy of coveted awards, with their ﬂoral displays being judged by an “expert panel.” Additionally, visitors who take walking tours of the areas also can cast votes for their favorite displays, earning one business the People’s Champion Award.

The theme of this year’s Belgravia in Bloom is “Frida Kahlo,” chosen to honor the renowned Mexican artist. Judith Blacklock Flower School will commemorate Frida Kahlo by hosting workshops in which participants can create ﬂoral headbands, similar to those for which Friday was renowned.

The week of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a really exciting time to visit London. And thanks to the Chelsea in Bloom and Belgravia in Bloom ﬂoral displays, you don’t need to have an expensive ticket to the Flower Show to experience the magical ﬂoristry London has to offer. You’ll be walking past it every day.

Details for the 2018 Chelsea in Bloom and Belgravia in Bloom events were not available at time of writing in January, but you can visit chelseainbloom.co.uk to get details about Chelsea in Bloom when they are released.

See more photos from previous Chelsea in Bloom events at chelseainbloom.co.uk/archive.



