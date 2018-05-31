Blooms on parade at Filoli’s 30th annual Flower Show

Filoli will hold its 30th annual Flower Show from Friday through Sunday, with a grand opening Thursday night. (Staff archives) Floral artists will take over Woodside’s Filoli this week. The historic estate’s 30th annual Flower Show, with “California Kaleidoscope” as the theme, will bring the Golden State’s colors inside the mansion. More than 80 arrangements, including ikebana designs, will be on view from Thursday, May 31, through Sunday, June 3. A Challenge Bouquet room will show what nine designers create when presented with the same selection of flowers. Among the exhibitors participating are the American Rhododendron Society, Beekeepers Guild of San Mateo, Peninsula Orchid Society and the Peninsula Rose Society. In the gardens, glass sculptures by local artists will be on exhibit. The main show runs from Friday through Sunday with inside/outside tour hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and special Kaleidoscope of Color teas. Other events include a grand opening reception. Details: Tickets, $30-$35 show, or $65-$75 for show plus afternoon tea (VIP events extra) at www.filoli.org . The house is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside.

