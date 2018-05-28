Amanda Holden, 47, shows off her legs in tiny floral mini dress as she hits Kylie Minogue’s star-studded 50th birthday party

She’s admitted she doesn’t diet and loves to let loose at a good party. And Amanda Holden was in her element on Sunday night as she hit Kylie Minogue ‘s star-studded 50th birthday bash at London ‘s Chiltern Firehouse. The Britain’s Got Talent star, 47, showed off her amazing legs in a floral mini dress as she got ready to let her hair down at the private party. Dressed to impress: Amanda Holden was in her element on Sunday night as she hit Kylie Minogue’s star-studded 50th birthday party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse Dressed to impress: Amanda Holden was in her element on Sunday night as she hit Kylie Minogue’s star-studded 50th birthday party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse Amanda made the most of London’s balmy temperatures in her flirty floral number. The skimpy dress highlighted the TV star’s long, tanned legs, which she emphasised further with delicate gold heels. She added a pop of colour with a bright orange clutch bag while her blonde locks flowed in loose waves around her tanned and toned shoulders. Party time! The Britain’s Got Talent star, 47, showed off her amazing legs in a floral mini dress as she got ready to let her hair down at the private bash Party time! The Britain’s Got Talent star, 47, showed off her amazing legs in a floral mini dress as she got ready to let her hair down at the private bash Amanda was among a host of celebs who were invited to Kylie’s milestone birthday celebrations, with her BGT co-star David Walliams also on the list, alongside Mel C, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Kykie’s ex boyfriend and Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan was also seen arriving, alongside fellow former Ramsey Street resident Guy Pearce. Meanwhile Amanda told the Daily Mail this weekend that she has a care free attitude to diet and fitness. ‘You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet,’ she declared. Summer style: Amanda made the most of London’s balmy temperatures in her flirty floral number which showed off her tanned legs Summer style: Amanda made the most of London’s balmy temperatures in her flirty floral number which showed off her tanned legs Pals: Amanda’s BGT co-star David Walliams was also spotted arriving, with a large gift in hand Pals: Amanda’s BGT co-star David Walliams was also spotted arriving, with a large gift in hand Birthday girl: Kylie marked her milestone birthday with a star-studded party, pictured at the same venue for a lunch on Saturday Birthday girl: Kylie marked her milestone birthday with a star-studded party, pictured at the same venue for a lunch on Saturday Suited and booted: Kylie’s ex and former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan was the guest of honour as the star’s celeb pals arrived for a party at the Chiltern Firehouse Suited and booted: Kylie’s ex and […]

