‘Along the Garden Path’ flower show planned for June 13

Dorchester Garden Club’s standard flower show will be held Wednesday, June 13, in Cambridge. From left, Kay Karminski, flower show chairperson, and committee members and consultants Beverly Waggoner, artist Patti Lucas Hopkins, Karen Cartwright and Susie Middleton. Not pictured is Faye Phillips. CAMBRIDGE — “Along the Garden Path,” Standard Flower Show will be held on from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge. Sponsored by the the Dorchester Garden Club (DGC), the show’s theme was created by this year’s show chairperson, Kay Karminski, and her team. Patti Lucas Hopkins, an award-winning artist and long-time DGC member, used the theme as the inspiration for her original oil painting that captures the essence of “Along the Garden Path.” The DGC conducts Standard Flower Shows every two years in accordance with standards established by National Garden Clubs, Inc. (NGC). The purposes of a Standard Flower Show, according to NGC, are to educate club members and the viewing public, to stimulate interest in horticulture and floral design, to provide an outlet for creative expression, and to convey to the community the objectives of NGC. “Participating in or simply attending a Standard Flower Show is an inspiring experience,” DGC President Jeanne Bernard said. “Not only do you learn about the proper exhibition of horticulture and the principles and elements of good floral design, you are also introduced to a host of new and intriguing plant cultivars you may just have to add to your garden.” “It is really fun to see what others grow in our region,” Bernard said. “The variety of plants and the incredible creativity of the designs are just so impressive.” DGC conducts a mini flower show at its monthly meetings, helping members expand their design skills and compete successfully in exhibiting horticulture specimens from their gardens. The club welcomes new members. Awards for this year’s “Along the Garden Path” flower show will be presented for horticulture, floral designs, botanical arts and special exhibits. Division I Horticulture, themed “Petals and Roots” categories will include “Rainbow of Color” roses, “Cool Green Shade” hostas, “Indulge the Senses” herbs, “Bloom Struck” flowering perennials, “For the Love of Leaves” foliage perennials, “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” flowering annuals, “Add a Little Texture” broadleaf evergreens, “Essence of Spring” flowering shrubs and “Mix and Match” combination plantings, “Look at Me” window boxes, “Blowing in the Wind” hanging planters and “City Scapes” terrariums. Division II Design, themed “Beautiful Spaces” will feature “Statuary” Floor Designs, “Moonlit Garden” Illuminary Designs, “Pathways” Cascade Designs, “Forget the Rules” and “Relaxing Stroll” and “Picnic by the Pond” Table Designs. Division III Botanical Arts is themed “Budding Artist”. Categories will feature “Ooohs and Ahs” decorated ladies hats, “Stepping Out” decorated ladies shoes, “Sitting Pretty” set of napkin rings and “I Dream of Jeannie” fairy garden miniature landscapes. Division IV Education Division themed “Create Your Own Garden” will feature two exhibits. “Roses, the All American Beauty” and “Start it Yourself – Growing from […]

