A Modern Eatery Wedding With Handwritten Love Notes to Every Guest

The Bride behind this affair is an interior designer at Harper Gray Design and it makes so much sense when you see the chic restaurant venue. Mostly because I want my house to look just like this – sleek and modern with a mix of masculine and feminine details, french flair and all gussied up with florals and greenery by Sweet Woodruff . Plus, you just KNOW the food and cocktail game is strong. Be sure to look through the gallery captured by Simply Lace for reactions to the Bride and Groom’s personalized love notes (!!!!) to each and every guest. Spoiler alert, they’re total kodak moments. From Simply Lace Photography … This wedding has got to be one of my all time favourites! The bride, Alyssa, who is an interior designer at Harper Gray Design brought her dream wedding to life with a few of Toronto finest vendors! The wedding took place at Alo Restaurant in Toronto which is a contemporary French restaurant and cocktail bar located atop a heritage building in downtown Toronto and I have to say, the food was out of this world and the decor was simply stunning. She also brought in floral designer Lisa Gray of Sweet Woodruff and the results were simply beautiful. Alyssa and Maurice had around 40 guests in total for their intimate wedding and they decided to forgo a formal speech and instead, they wrote individual letters to each guests which was such a special and unique gesture of them. From the bride … What was the inspiration for your wedding, the style/color/scheme? Our inspiration was a modern and sophisticated feel. Colour inspiration were soft blushes, greys, whites. Why did you choose your wedding venue? We are HUGE foodies! Amazing food was one of our number one priorities for the evening. We fell in love with this restaurant when we went there for a birthday of mine. The food was outstanding and so was the decor. Being an interior designer, the look of the venue was also important to me. This place was already so well designed and had that modern feel we were going for. We also wanted a venue with a small and intimate feel. The venue had a restriction on how many guests it could hold so it was perfect for making us stick to a small guest list. What was your favourite wedding moment? In lieu of a bride and groom speech we wrote individual notes to each of our guests. It was a beautiful moment to see everyone open our notes and read how much each guest meant to us. Any advice for engaged couples planning their wedding? Stick to what you want. Don’t let others sway you to do things their way. We stuck to our guns on how many people we invited and exactly how we wanted the night to play out— and I’m so glad we did! It was even better than we had envisioned!

Click here to view original web page at www.stylemepretty.com