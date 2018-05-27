7 Floral Earrings To Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe

Take a cue from the Cannes red carpet, where a floral fixation ruled, with a pair of spring’s show-stopping earrings. Illustration by Lucy Engelman; Tony Barson (Blanchett), Emma McIntyre (Seydoux), both Getty Images Cate Blanchett (left) wore Chopard’s orchid earrings with 4,800 tsavorites from the Red Carpet Collection in Cannes. Lea Seydoux dazzled in Boucheron diamonds from the new Nature Triomphante High Jewelry collection in Cannes. Courtesy of brand Hand-painted Aviva chandeliers with Swarovski crystals; $875, jenniferbehr.com Courtesy of brand Dior a Versailles Cote Jardins earrings with diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines, garnets and emeralds; price upon request; 800-929-3467 Courtesy of brand One-of-a-kind pink opal, Akoya pearl and diamond pave earrings in 18-karat rose gold; price upon request, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood Courtesy of brand Rosetto gold-tone brass and crystal clip earrings; $1,195, modaoperandi.com Courtesy of brand Kawaii Currency clusters with cherry blossom-shaped amethyst, rose quartz and topaz; $3,000, beabongiasca.com Courtesy of brand Pink mother-of-pearl flower drops with blue quartz and onyx in 14-karat gold-plated brass; $395, modaoperandi.com Courtesy of brand Emarald mini impatients faceted glass crystal clip earrings; $350, oscardelarenta.com

Click here to view original web page at www.hollywoodreporter.com