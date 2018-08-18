Remain present in every aspect of your life for personal empowerment and success.

Dear Florist,

Are you present? Of course, you are! At this moment, reading these words, you are because being present is a moment-to-moment phenomenon. How much of the time do you spend being present? More importantly, do you understand what being present provides?

Being present is glorious living and the allowing of your wonder, wellness and wisdom to support, guide and express through you. When you are present, you operate from your glorious essence, the zone where the magic of personal empowered awareness and holistic expression happen.

To practice being present, you can:

Join a sport. Athletics can be therapeutic. To be effective in games and sports, and to play well, you must be present. Martial arts is significant because nothing brings you back to the present moment like getting hit in the face or actively avoiding getting hurt.

Adopt a pet. Puppies are especially useful for pulling focus and being a vehicle to share and receive unconditional love. They can melt even the most hardened hearts and are an organic way to build community by meeting your neighbors.

Your presence is required to get the most out of your life, and you deserve to enjoy all the goodness life has to offer!

Be glorious, and live well!

Love,

Macarena

Your Virtual Fairy Godmother

BY MACARENA LUZ BIANCHI, PH.D.

Dr. Macarena Luz Bianchi is a flower lover, personal-development coach, speaker and author of light-hearted empowering handbooks who loves tea and travel. You can sign up for her “Weekly Whims” newsletter at macarenaluzbianchi.com.