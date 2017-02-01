Your Letters

Great issue! Wow! I was determined to read every word of every article before the end of the week. I spent New Year’s Day strategizing how to incorporate the key ideas into my business this year.

Re-energize? Was that one of your goals for the magazine? Motivate florists to re-engage with their businesses? Bingo!

I’m 63 years old, and I’ve begun daydreaming of my retirement and thinking about winding down my flower shop over the next couple of years.

But reading this issue has gotten my juices flowing again. I’m taking notes and dog-earing pages. Maybe we’ll hold off that “winding down” process for awhile. The flower shop could get fun again.

Annette Hentz,

Carver Flowers; Carver, Minn.