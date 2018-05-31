Younger Floral Industry Members Talk Products, Processes and Marketing

“It’s been so exciting to watch [the Next Gen Florists Facebook page] grow each day,” said Nicole Palazzo of City Line Florist in Trumbull, Connecticut. Want happy, productive millennials on your team? (Of course you do.) According to a poll conducted by PGI, a tech and consulting firm, employers who provide younger workers with opportunities to network and connect stand a better chance of attracting and keeping millennial employees. Among the things most important to millennials on the job: a feeling of connection and the ability to find (and become) mentors. To help foster communication and build those kinds of connections across industry businesses, earlier this year, the Society of American Florists launched its Next Gen Florists Facebook page, a place for younger industry members to come together and discuss issues, learn about new ideas and products, and get to know each other. Since the group launched, members have talked tech (POS systems, digital marketing, SEO, and more), flower care, and shop management and dished on specific challenges: How to make balloon displays look more modern? Where to find “non-lame” greeting cards? Nicole Palazzo of City Line Florist in Trumbull, Connecticut, helped pioneer the idea for the group as a platform for millennials from all segments. (The suggested age for the group is age 40 and under.) “It’s been so exciting to watch it grow each day,” she said. “The Facebook group is for anything floral related, from posting a photo of your most beautiful flowers in your cooler, looking for advice on a greeting card line, to ideas for getting new business during holidays.” Raya Ward of Nielsen’s Florist & Garden Shop in Darien, Connecticut, said she appreciates participating and having a “like-minded group” to turn to with specific questions and ideas. “It’s really starting to pick up momentum, and I’m excited to be more involved,” she added. Want to be part of the group yourself (or have a millennial employee who might benefit from the conversations?) Email Max Duchaine, mduchaine@safnow.org .

