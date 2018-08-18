World Floral Expo 2018 Blooms in Chicago

On March 20-22, the 2018 World Floral Expo took place in Rosemont (Chicago), Ill. The event was well attended, with thousands of flower importers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers from around the country visiting the show. Attendees represented nearly 30 states.

“Four years ago, when World Floral Expo was held for the first time in Chicago, the show was very well attended also,” said Jasper van Dijk, marketing manager at HPP Exhibitions, the show’s organizer. “It was the reason to return this year for another edition.”

Growers from California, Colombia, Ecuador and Kenya created diverse and attractive flower displays. “Being able to meet the grower and see its product at a show without having to travel to the country where the flowers are grown is a time and money saver and a good alternative – especially when these countries are well represented at the show,” explained van Dijk.

An attendee from Florabundance, a Carpinteria, Calif.based wholesale distributor of flowers nationwide and exhibitor at the show, expanded on this sentiment, pointing out that attendees showed a lot of interest in unusual, not everyday, flowers.

In addition to an impressive array of exhibitors, attendees had the opportunity to advance their knowledge from several presentations and demonstrations. Industry expert J Schwanke, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, author of the popular uBloom “Trend Synthesis,” presented two programs, “Flower Trends of Today” and “Let’s Get Social – Best Practices for Promoting Flowers on Social Media.”

In addition, attendees enjoyed complimentary demonstrations by the Dutch flower design team on the always-relevant themes of “Wedding and Funeral Designs” and “Season and Holiday Designs.”

All in all, the three-day event was highly educational and profitable for floral professionals and companies in every sector of the industry throughout the country. A representative of Flowers by Triawn, a wedding and event florist in Willamina, Ore., summed up the experience saying, “I just wanted to say what a great time I had at the Expo! Great vendors, great designers, great presentations – my expectations were exceeded by leaps and bounds.”