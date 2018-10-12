Wonderful, Warm, Welcoming Wreaths

This seasonal circular design functions equally beautifully as an inviting decoration on a front door or, when placed horizontally, a centerpiece for parties and events.

Pumpkin Spice Wreath

It’s like a pumpkin spiced latte for the eyes! This richly textured and autumn-hued composition signals multisensory cues of seasonal change and the beloved traditions that go with them. Inspired by the sights, smells and textures of October, internationally renowned floral designer Laura Dowling shows how to create a wreath that commands attention on a front door, interior wall or even a dining table.

Step 1

Wrap barked wire around the wreath form to create a sturdy loop for hanging.

Step 2

Bundle three large fall leaves together, wiring them to a wood pick. Create several bundles of leaves in this manner.

Step 3

Insert the bundles of fall leaves into the grapevine wreath until the sides and front of the wreath are entirely covered.

Step 4

Pierce each tiger-stripe pumpkin with 18-gauge wire. Position the pumpkins evenly around the wreath, on the inside, middle and outer edges. Wrap the ends of the wire around the wreath, tying them securely in the back. Cut the excess wire. Tip: If you have trouble piercing the pumpkin with the wire, use a small drill bit or a nail to pierce a hole in the pumpkin through which you can then thread the wire.

Step 5

Wire the white pumpkins, and attach them to the wreath in the same manner, spacing them evenly among the tiger-stripe pumpkins.

Step 6

Wire the tangerines in pairs with 24-gauge wire, and arrange them on the wreath to fill in gaps.

Step 7

Create a garland of cinnamon sticks by wrapping the copper bullion wire around each stick, twisting it tightly, and then adding additional sticks about 5 inches apart. Weave the cinnamon stick garland back and forth across the wreath to float above and around the oranges and pumpkins.

Step 8

Add sprigs of ivy, on wired wood picks, into the wreath, wherever needed to fill gaps and fill out the shape.

Pumpkin Patch Wreath

One of the more interesting materials that is unique to fall is Solanum integrifolium, a relative of the eggplant and commonly called pumpkin tree or pumpkins on a stick. These plants are actually ornamental eggplants, with miniature fruits that resemble pumpkins, which accounts for other common names including tomato-fruited eggplant, mock tomato and scarlet eggplant. Design Note: This is a long-lasting wreath; the “pumpkins” and rose hips dry well in cool weather.

Step 1

Wrap barked wire around the wreath form to create a sturdy loop for hanging.

Step 2

Create a moss-green base atop the grape-vine wreath using a ruched (folded) ribbon technique or with foliage such as ivy.

Step 3

Cut the “pumpkins” from the stems, and string several sets of four together with 24-gauge wire. Lay the pumpkin “garlands” across the wreath, one at a time, until the wreath is covered. Twist the wire ends of each garland together on the backside of the wreath, and cut the excess wire.

Step 4

Hot-glue small pieces of rose hips through-out the wreath, focusing on the interior and outside edges.

Step 5

Add sprigs of berried ivy attached to wood picks to create a border.

Vineyard Harvest Wreath

At dawn, during harvest season in California’s Napa Valley, the rising sun casts the landscape in warm bronze and golden hues. This wreath of golden and aubergine autumn fruits is designed to celebrate the harvest season.

Step 1

Wrap barked wire around the wreath form to create a sturdy loop for hanging.

Step 2

Create an aubergine-hued base atop the grapevine wreath using a ruched (folded) ribbon technique.

Step 3

Pierce the eggplants with 24-gauge enameled wire, and position them evenly around the wreath. Wrap the wire around the wreath, and twist the ends together in back. Cut the excess wire.

Step 4

Wire the persimmons in the same manner, stringing two together. Add the persimmon pairs, interspersing them between the eggplants, wrapping the wire ends around and securing them in the back

Step 5

Next, create garlands of plums, stringing three together. Add the plums in the same manner, spacing them evenly among the other fruits.

Step 6

Wire three cherries together; attach them to a wood pick; and insert them into the wreath, focusing on the interior and outside edges.

Step 7

Add small clusters of grapes, attached to wood picks, in the same manner.

Step 8

Add sprigs of ivy attached to wood picks to create a border.

FLORAL DESIGNS AND PHOTOS BY LAURA DOWLING

TEXT BY MARTI BOONE, CFD