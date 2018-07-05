Wildroot – American Floral Trends Forecast 2018-2019

Farmhouse Traditions: For those who yearn for a natural or simplistic take on Christmas décor, the “Wildroot” trend embodies old-fashioned charm, evergreen aromas, organic styling and rustic traditions. Here, the overcast grays outside are warmly contrasted inside with holiday décor that is washed in soft grays. A frosted-pine-cone-and-twig-covered wreath evokes holiday excitement while a nontraditional mantel design delights the senses with the unexpected.

“Wildroot’s” color palette of “Radish,” “Salmon,” “Light Ochre,” “Lavender,” “Gray Flannel” and “Mist” offers the choice of two trios of hues – one warm and one cool, either of which can be dominant – to achieve a rural holiday look and feel. This trend’s elements of gray-toned finishes, aged metals, raw fabrics, reclaimed wood and handcraft-ed items serve to inspire the creation of unusual garlands, centerpieces, wreaths and mantel designs. As if handed down from one generation to another, ribbons in knit, bark, plaid, satin and textural weaves of snowflake patterns advance the “Wildroot” aesthetic. Foliage and evergreens are Western red cedar, shore pine, princess pine, Grevillea and Banksia integrifolia, as well as ‘Gold Rush’ poinsettias.

DESIGN MASTER COLORS

Lavender 708 (CMYK: 29, 54, 0, 0) / Gray Flannel 798 (CMYK: 13, 4, 4, 57) Mist 555 (CMYK: 25, 10, 16, 0) / Radish 551 (CMYK: 30, 100, 80, 8)Salmon 552 (CMYK: 6, 82, 69, 9) / Light Ochre 553 (CMYK: 13, 19, 68, 0)