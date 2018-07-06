Wild & Free

Instagram, Pinterest, home décor shows and magazines all remain filled with shabby chic/farmhouse décor, and that trend continues to inform the summer party scene. Anything with the rustic, vintage look of recycled or found material takes on a starring role, and this theme easily can be dressed up or down depending how formal the occasion.

Here, FTD Education Consultant Ann Jordan, AIFD, AAF, MMFD, shares a wealth of ideas for combining beautiful blooms with rustic-style accessories to set an intriguing buffet, welcome guests or decorate dining tables. These designs are ideal for everything from a farmhouse-style wedding reception to a casual summer barbecue. Be mindful of where clients plan to host their parties and how long your blooms will be exposed to the summer elements so you can choose hardy ingredients and plan for ample water sources.