What happens to the Chelsea Flower Show gardens once the show is over?

RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gardens The Chelsea Flower Show 2018 is over for another year. The most anticipated horticultural event on the gardening calendar has graced us with the most beautiful, empowering and captivating gardens this year, all of which have been judged and awarded one of four medals – Gold, Silver-Gilt, Silver and Bronze. And let’s not forget the all-important People’s Choice Awards, which gave the public the chance to vote for their favourite gardens across three categories – see all the winners here . There were 26 gardens at this year’s show, all of which aim to inspire visitors to transform their outdoor spaces, whatever the size. But what happens to these gardens now? The Royal Horticultural Society encourages exhibitors to ensure that their gardens have a life after the show for others to enjoy them. This can happen in various forms – gardens may be relocated in their entirety, or broken down and used for a number of different projects. The RHS outlines some examples of how this year’s gardens will live on: RHS GARDEN RHS Feel Good Garden designed by Matt Keightley The Feel Good Garden will be relocated to the Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust (C&I), which provides care and treatment to vulnerable adults in a built-up part of London where green space is limited. Celebrating the NHS’s 70th birthday, the garden will benefit patients and staff, and will raise awareness of the positive impact horticulture has on mental health and how gardens can provide relaxing and rehabilitative spaces. SHOW GARDENS The Lemon Tree Trust Garden designed by Tom Massey Subject to available funding, the Lemon Tree Trust plans to relocate elements of the garden, such as the intricate panels of woodwork, to the Domiz refugee camp in Northern Iraq. Elements that may not be feasible to transport, such as the fountain, will be recreated by local artisans from within the refugee community. The Wedgwood Garden designed by Jo Thompson The garden will be relocated to The World of Wedgwood in Staffordshire, a unique, interactive visitor centre experience celebrating the very best of British craftsmanship. VTB Capital Garden – Spirit of Cornwall designed Stuart Charles Towner Designed by alumnus Stuart Charles Towner, the garden is set to be relocated to the Hadlow College’s Broadview Gardens. Hadlow College in Kent is a specialist provider of further and higher education for the rural sector. The garden will form part of the eight-acre Broadview Garden to be enjoyed by the public. The Morgan Stanley Garden for the NSPCC designed by Chris Beardshaw Morgan Stanley will donate the hundreds of plants from the garden to the NSPCC, who are organising two local community plant sales in Barnet, North London, and Maidstone, Kent. All proceeds from the plant sales will benefit the charity and help to support young people in crisis as well as vulnerable parents. ARTISAN GARDENS The Warner Edwards Garden designed by Kate Savill & Tamara Bridge The garden will be relocated to the home of […]

