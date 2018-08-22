Wedding Weekend in the NorthWest

The “In the Making” wedding show was part of an incredible series of events last March at United Floral Inc. (UFI) in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. UFI General Manager Tony Graaf worked with Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD, EMC, to put together an inspiring and informative program designed to help local ﬂorists and designers gain knowledge of wedding trends, step outside their boxes, see something new and pick up some great sales tips.

The daylong event was emceed by Hitomi, Tony and Kim Oldis, AIFD, and three designers from the Northwest Chapter of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) kicked off the day with presentations about ﬂoral décor for wedding ceremonies and receptions, in a program entitled “Wedding Décor from Chapel to Reception.” Poppy Parsons, AIFD, CA FA, Smart Flowers, Swift Current, Saskatchewan, presented “Farm to Table”; Sharrai Morgan, AIFD, Holly’s Fine Flowers, Port Townsend, Wash., presented “Beachy Boho”; and Yukari Mitsui, AIFD, EMC, Unique Floral Design, Burnaby, British Columbia, presented “Almost Edible.”Attendees learned how color and materials can reinforce a design concept and saw lots of beautiful bouquet armatures and alternative constructions. Poppy demonstrated ingenious ideas for making new things out of old inventory that might be lying around your store; Sharrai shared a variety of leaf-weaving techniques; and Yukari blew everyone away with her stunning floral chandelier.

In her program, “Bridal Trends 2018/19,” featured ﬂoral designer Brooke Raulerson, AIFD, Artistic Florist, Fernandina Beach, Fla., encouraged designers to sell by color rather than speciﬁc ﬂowers. As the multitude of her lovely creations marched up and down the aisle, she gave loads of tips and techniques to use in client presentations. Her concept can really free a designer to use a broader palette of materials while still making clients happy.

The day culminated in a ﬂoral and fashion runway show entitled “Project Runway: Bridal Floral Couture Edition.” Each presenter, all of her helpers, and eight of the best designers from the Vancouver area (see lists below) were invited to create bridal bouquets for the show. A diverse collection of designs and styles gave the audience lots of inspiration!

The event also featured a the “Paciﬁc Northwest Design Competition, a competition judging workshop, and an intensive two-day hands-on wedding workshop.







