Tropical flower arrangements are often architectural, linear, formal-linear or free-form designs, and because of the sizes of some of the botanicals, often relatively large. They also frequently contain only botanicals that are native to the tropics.“Tropical Nouveau” is all about complementing tropical flowers and foliages with their temperate counterparts, combining hard with soft and mixing lush with arid. It also reflects a design style that can be more compact, casual and even gardeny. Blending tropical botanicals with “garden” flowers, bulb flowers or other nontropical florals provides exciting new options for both florists and their customers. Some consumers don’t appreciate the beauty of tropical flowers, but the Tropical Nouveau style enables designers to showcase them in a different and modern light.This composition is both cost effective and ecofriendly because it allows florists to use any type of twigs and branches as well as stones from outdoors. It also is ideal to rent out for weekly accounts, and the sea glass and armature are reusable.

Step 1

Band sections of some of the branches/twigs with decorative wire to add a decorative element. Arrange the branches/twigs in an attractive pattern, and glue them together in spots with hot glue. Camouflage visible hot glue spots with a permanent marker.

Step 2

Fill the bowl with sea glass and flower-food solution, and then place the twig armature atop bowl.

Step 3

Arrange stems of tropical flowers and other botanicals of your choice through the twig armature and into the bowl.