The orange-clad composition above starts with the re-shaping of the orange glitter stems to fit inside the multiple tall vases. The glitter remains on the stems and reflects light even after water is added to the vessels. Practicing the principle of scale by trimming the stems to fit appropriately to the height of the vase is both right for the size of the arrangement and its relationship to the space where it will be installed. Using a technique called “basing,” the flat round Galax leaves are placed at the top of each vase. This creates a natural visual break between the stems in the vases and those coming out of the vases. Filling in with the orange Asclepias and the lily grass builds the structure that can hold the larger Ranunculus and Anthurium blooms. These massive flowers are added to the design at the end as a grand finishing feature. Together, these five individual pieces create one strong, dynamic installation for a bar at a popular sushi restaurant.

As showcased here, floral artists have the unique opportunity to practice their craft as well as utilize their materials to create beautiful and functional pieces of floral art for clients. Like the flowers we work with, we all continue to grow and learn, which means adapting to our surroundings and being aware of opportunities placed before us. Remember to make time to practice the art of floral design and not just be a florist.