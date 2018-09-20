Timeless & Sublime

FLORAL DESIGNS AND PHOTOS BY LORI MCNORTON

TEXT BY MARTI BOONE, CFD

The adage “tricks of the trade” and the sound advice it invites come to mind when working with flowers that require specific care to elongate their use and enjoyment. Knowing the personality of a flower as well as its care requirements can make a big difference when exploring creative avenues previously untapped. Here, Florists’ Review Floral Design Coordinator Lori McNorton shares her tips for incorporating beloved favorites into a hand-tied arrangement that otherwise wouldn’t make the cut.

The showstopper in a tuxedo ensemble isn’t the tuxedo – it’s the command performance of the black bow tie sharply contrasted against a stark white collar. And now, men’s fashion houses may want to take note of the bow tie reimagined. With several easy to acquire craft items like black felt, feathers, a leather strip, clips and some bonding tape, Florists’ Review Floral Design Coordinator Lori McNorton demonstrates how to create this eye-catching look with only two botanicals: Protea petals and lamb’s-ears leaves.

Step 1

Create a base for the hand-tied bouquet by arranging stems of silver-dollar Eucalyptus and dusty miller through a cage armature. Add additional flowers in groupings except for the Gardenias, Tweedia, and Dahlias.

Step 2

Using a hairpin wiring technique, wire and tape all Gardenias to create long stems. Note: Leave on the plastic collar or fresh-leaf collar that many Gardenias are shipped with until just before they are placed into the bouquet; this helps protect them from possible bruising while being handled.

Step 3

Tweedia stems require an extra step before arranging them due to the milky substance that “bleeds” from the stems when they are cut and can contaminate the vase water. Before placing Tweedia stems into an arrangement, cut each stem on a diagonal, and then singe the stem ends with a flame for just a few seconds.

Step 4

Arrange Dahlias into the bouquet to complete the composition, and place into a decorative vessel.