Thousands of Roses Placed on Fort Rosecrans Graves

Thousands of Roses Placed on Graves of Fallen Servicemembers Veterans are taking part in a program that brings defense contracts to San Diego. NBC 7’s Greg Bledsoe reports. (Published Monday, May 28, 2018) Hundreds of volunteers spent the morning placing red roses at the grave sites of military members lost in action. Some Gold Star families were present for the fourth annual San Diego Memorial Day Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery. Members of the community including some children helped to distribute 60,000 roses as part of the ceremony. This touching tribute to our nation‘s fallen heroes keeps growing. 1,500 volunteers will lay these red roses on the graves at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery just as the sun rises this #MemorialDay . 🇺🇸 #ThankAVeteran pic.twitter.com/v6XYclsFo6 — Liberty Zabala (@LibertyNBC7SD) May 28, 2018 “It’s really important to me to come out to the rose ceremony for Memorial Day. I was a veteran in the Navy for 10 years — as a matter of fact, I was stationed right here,” John Vallas said with an arm full of roses as he stood at the grave of a fallen servicemember. “We enjoy a lot of freedom in this country and it’s because of the people right here in this cemetery and the people that have given their lives,” Vallas said.”It’s important to hopefully take a moment today and honor the people that laid down their lives so that we can go to the barbeques and be with our families and hopefully connect with one another.” The program is organized by the San Diego Chapter of Truman National Security Project. The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.

