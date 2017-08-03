

Florists’ Review spotlights and honors some of the brightest stars in the floral business.

Compiled and Edited by Jon Bell

One started a do-it-yourself floral design subscription company. Another added a cafe to her floral shop. And one teaches floral design at the University of Missouri.

The one thing that they — and 32 other floristry pros — have in common: They’re all 35 or younger and blazing new trails across the floral industry. They are Florists’ Review’s “35 Under 35” for 2017, some of the brightest stars rising to the top all across the country. Nominated by their professional peers, these 35 dynamos are keeping the industry vibrant, adding creative color to it and taking it to places it’s never been before.