Creativity on a grand scale!

That’s what I and the team at Florists’ Review found at this year’s Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. It’s only a memory now, but it inspired us to think about creativity. Where do we find it? How do we cultivate it? We certainly learned how the Pasadena community celebrated it! What a wonderful commitment by a community and a legion of volunteers.

As florists, creativity is our lifeblood — from wedding and sympathy work to events and everyday flowers. Creativity is what sets us apart from our competitors. Floral design that is on trend, creative and even cutting edge gets people to share and talk about your work. And as every florist knows, a referral is the best kind of advertising. You have to give them something to talk about!

In our business lives, creativity is everywhere: how we deal with employees and co-workers, how we manage our businesses, which products we buy, how we create displays, how we market ourselves and how we continue to build our businesses and careers.

In this issue, we bring you great ideas for inspiring your creativity in all of these areas. Great design and what inspires us is fun to share, but how we make money and support ourselves is equally important. Creating an atmosphere in our shops that fosters creativity and maintains a productive environment takes work and staff participation. Solving difficult business issues takes an open mind and a lot of creativity. Sometimes learning about a new service can completely revolutionize your delivery systems. The world is changing fast!

I hope you enjoy this issue and are inspired to find your creativity, then cultivate it and celebrate it as they do so brilliantly every New Year holiday in Pasadena.

Travis Rigby, publisher

travis@floristsreview.com