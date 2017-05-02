Who could have known this issue’s theme could be so controversial?

Artists have long struggled with the idea of creating Art for Art’s Sake. Around the turn of the century, when the term was first coined by the French, Oscar Wilde went so far as to say any form of commerical art is simply not art.

On the other end of the spectrum, I think many florists would agree with Frank Lloyd Wright who believed the idea of creating art for art’s sake was only suitable for the wealthy. He, along with many others, believed the creation of art influenced and shaped ideas. He also believed art could have commercial viability and still be called art.

I find myself somewhere in the middle of these two competing ideas.

Creating art with flowers is at the core of what we do. Particularly as we move away from the production model of years past and into a business model where consumers purchase our work because of our artistic abilities. Prada’s clothing is not made of gold; it demands a high price because of its artistic design value. Consumers will pay more for your reuptation of high design.

Creating floral art pushes the edges of our industry and changes consumer expectations. Competing at floral design events, exhibiting at “Art in Bloom” events, and pushing yourself creatively informs your work and broadens your creative voice.

Our industry is changing fast. If you want to be on the leading edge of that change, I encourage you to engage in floral art. It improves your skills, broadens your reputation and builds your business.

D.H. Lawrence said it best: “It’s not art for art’s sake, it’s art for my sake.”

Travis Rigby, publisher

travis@floristsreview.com